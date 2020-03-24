No obstacles for 1st intergovernmental conference to take place now, Blok tells MIA

Brussels, 24 March 2020 (MIA) – Dutch Foreign Minister Stefan Blok says he sees no obstacle for the first intergovernmental conference with North Macedonia to take place now.

No additional conditions have been set for the country, he tells MIA.

EU member states reached political agreement on opening of accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania, EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Olivér Várhelyi announced Tuesday.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate both countries. This also sends a loud and clear message to Western Balkans: your future is in EU,” he wrote on Twitter.