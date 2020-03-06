0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderSociety

No new patients tested for coronavirus, citizens to follow protective measures: minister

No new patients have been tested for coronavirus over the past 24 hours at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases. The only hospitalized patient infected with coronavirus is in stable condition, the test is negative, which means she can no longer transmit the disease, but according to the protocol she will be tested and it takes 24-48 hours for testing to be confirmed, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a press conference Friday.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 6 March 2020 14:42
