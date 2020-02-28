0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderSocietyVideo statement

No new coronavirus cases reported, test results pending

No new coronavirus cases have been reported in North Macedonia. The test results of a person who arrived from Italy on February 22, are pending, Health Minister Venko Filipche said at a press conference Friday morning.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 28 February 2020 10:57
