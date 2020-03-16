No new coronavirus cases, 7 people being tested: minister

Skopje, 16 March 2020 (MIA) – No new cases with the novel coronavirus have been reported. The first confirmed case, a woman, has been discharged in good health condition. The condition of all 18 patients currently treated remains the same. Health Minister Venko Filipche said Monday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, he said that seven people are being tested. Those include three people from Debar showing flu-like symptoms, two patients from Shtip and two people at the Clinic of Infectious Diseases, who have recently returned from Austria and Germany, according to Filipche.

“The situation is calm in Debar and the citizens adhere to the measures. The people are proving to be exceptionally disciplined,” he noted.

In the region, the Minister said, the number of those being tested is on the rise in order the situation to be thoroughly scanned.

“The number of those tested is rising. We expect as many as 80 people to arrive by the end of the day or the next day in order to have the region thoroughly scanned,” Minister Filipche said, adding the coordination of health workers in Debar is good.

What’s new, he stated, is that psychological support will be provided and one of the parents of children with cystic fibrosis will be allowed to go on paid leave.

Also, a list of doctors, anesthesiologists and nurses who would rotate if need be has been drafted.

“I sincerely hope it wouldn’t come to that, to have many patients that will have to use ventilators. Close to 440 nurses and 200 anesthesiologists from all over the country are at a disposal,” said Minister Filipche.

He will inform about the latest decisions of the government after a session scheduled at 7 pm.