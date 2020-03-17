No need to rush into declaring national emergency or crisis situation, says Pendarovski

Skopje, 16 March 2020 (MIA) – After a meeting of the National Security Council over the coronavirus situation in the country, President Stevo Pendarovski pointed out there was no need to rush into declaring a state of emergency or a nationwide crisis situation.

At this point, he added, all assessments of the competent ministry indicate there’s no threat of such situation developing.

“Should the need arise, as a National Security Council we can recommend the Government to declare a crisis situation in other municipalities as well,” Pendarovski said Monday evening.

According to him and the Security Council, there are two reasons why a decision to declare a nationwide crisis situation shouldn’t be rushed.

“The first and the main reason is that it is not necessary. All competent institutions are monitoring the situation 24/7 and are on the front line of the coronavirus response.

“Second, it is unfortunately clear, everywhere in the world, that this crisis will last. It is not here to be over in a week or two. We have to scale the resources we have according to the real needs and real risks,” Pendarovski noted.

The conclusion drawn by the Security Council on Monday, he continued, as regards the overall situation and Health Minister Venko Filipche’s assessment on the possible spreading of the new coronavirus on the territory of North Macedonia, is that the country is adequately responding to the risks it is exposed to.

This, Pendarovski said, is also confirmed by the WHO, according to which North Macedonia best and most consistently implements in the wider region all the recommended measures.

The President mentioned that the Government will also hold an urgent session on Monday evening, where it might decide that an additional set of measures may be taken.

All members of the Security Council had unanimously agreed that residents of Debar and Centar Zhupa, who are adhering with utmost consistency to all recommendations during the declared crisis in these two municipalities, deserve special recognition.

President Pendarovski, on behalf of the Security Council, urged all citizens to strictly adhere to all measures and recommendations.

He also called on citizens to refrain from travelling abroad unless absolutely necessary, and especially to high or medium coronavirus risk countries.

“They have the right to do this, but given the situation we’re in, any transfer across borders or territories could lead to contact with people who carry the disease, and thus they may unwillingly or unknowingly spread it,” Pendarovski said.

In terms of neighbors declaring national emergencies, he added that North Macedonia’s legislation allows for introducing certain measures to restrict movement without necessarily declaring a state of emergency.

In addition, the President praised media for doing their job professionally, mentioning that only a small part of them were spreading fake news.