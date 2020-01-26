0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSocietyVideo statement

No need to panic about coronavirus; precautions in place starting Monday

No need to panic about coronavirus in North Macedonia. However, precautions will be taken and starting Monday passengers on flights from Istanbul and Dubai, linked to the region of the epicenter of China’s coronavirus outbreak, will undergo thermal screening, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Sunday after a meeting of the Committee on Infectious Diseases.  

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 26 January 2020 13:17

