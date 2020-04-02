No major layoffs, says PM

Skopje, 2 April 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Thursday there are no mayor layoffs, urged workers not to sign dismissals and employers to show solidarity and carry a portion of the burden, because economic activities will continue after the crisis.

“It is a fact there are no major layoffs and numbers are currently no different than the average,” PM Spasovski told a press conference.

He said workers must hep themselves by not signing dismissals.

“There is a law on labor relations in place, which protects workers on two grounds if they do not go to work: they are paid 70 percent of the salary is this is due to economic inactivity, and 50 percent due to force majeure,” said Spasovski.

According to him, employers must also demonstrate solidarity and instead of calculating how to make profit out of the crisis, everyone should think that the crisis will result in certain losses.

Asked if the economic proposals by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE are acceptable, the PM said all well intentioned proposals are worth analyzing.

“Proposals have come from political parties, chambers of commerce, trade unions, civic associations, intellectuals. Every well intentioned proposal is worth analyzing. The ministries are in charge of the decrees in their jurisdiction,” added Spasovski.