No major influx of migrants at southern border: deputy minister

There's no major influx of migrants at the country's southern border so far, but probability is still high even though pressure is at the Turkish-Greek border, Deputy Minister of Interior Slavjanka Petrovska said Friday in response to a reporter's question. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 6 March 2020 15:14
