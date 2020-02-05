0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderSociety

No irregularities in biomedical waste management company, shows inspection

The Bitola-based company "Eko Klub" in 2019 transported 4,700 kg of biomedical waste and 1,900 kg was transported this past January, the period for which the City of Skopje claims it has documents proving unprofessional conduct.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 5 February 2020 16:30

