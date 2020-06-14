No extension of state of emergency, election-related activities resume for July 5

Skopje, 14 June 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia’s state of emergency expired at midnight on Saturday. After leaders of the country’s two largest political parties, the ruling SDSM and the opposition VMRO-DPMNE – Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski, respectively – failed to reach an agreement on election date at a meeting hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski on Friday, election-related activities resume for July 5. The election campaign is to be launched on June 16.

SDSM leader Zaev, in an attempt to seek a compromise on the election, made a proposal on Saturday to opposition leader Mickoski for the election to be held on July 8.

“If July 8 is on, I would ask the PM and members of the Government to later in the day convene a government session and adopt a proposal to extend the state of emergency for three more days – this time, to reach an agreement with the opposition, as we have no other arguments to seek a state of emergency,” Zaev said.

He pointed out he wouldn’t stick to July 5 as a fixed election date.

“Given that Mickoski and I have mentioned several times it would be more acceptable for the election to be held on Wednesday as a non-working day – I’m stepping back from July 5 as election date and agree on the election to be held July 8 (Wednesday),” Zaev said during a visit to the Strumica General Hospital with PM Oliver Spasovski and Health Minister Venko Filipche.

“The sick and disabled, the people in self-isolation, those who have tested positive and are treated at hospitals or at home, all chronically ill, and the senior citizens would vote on Monday and Tuesday,” he added.

Zaev reiterated that the opposition should take part in the election within a reasonable deadline, so that the country has a fully legitimate Parliament and Government by autumn.

VMRO-DPMNE, with no specific response to the proposal, reiterated their position that election is possible, but they insist first on protection of people’s health, as well as international monitoring and an updated Voters’ List.

“With regards to the election process, we insist on full compliance with the Constitution, law, and international standards. Zaev wants elections without an OSCE monitoring mission and no updated Voters’ List. What Zaev wants is elections where we’ll be counting corona-victims, where we’ll have no updated Voters’ List, and no quality international monitoring. That would be an election theft, and not confirmation of the people’s will,” Orce Gjorgjievski, member of VMRO-DPMNE, told a press conference.

President Stevo Pendarovski in Friday’s address to the nation said he will not extend the state of emergency. The meeting of SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE leaders, Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski respectively, in the President’s Office over a date for the early parliamentary elections ended without an agreement.

Pendarovski urged the leaders of the political parties to agree on an election date, because the country could be pushed into a deep political crisis if elections are not inclusive.

“If we fail to agree on a transparent and inclusive election process, it would mean entering a deep political crisis. If we look at the wider region in which we find ourselves and the attempts to destabilize it through hybrid threats and fake news, we cannot rule out that a possible legal and political crisis could turn into a security crisis, too,” Pendarovski warned.

In the meantime, the State Election Commission (SEC) held a working meeting Friday to discuss the official decree with a force of law on continuation of all election activities adopted by the government late Wednesday. SEC started voting process preparations in line with the decree which came into force Friday after it was published in the Official Gazette.

SEC president Oliver Derkoski told MIA that the Commission will based on the government’s decree task the Interior Ministry and other competent institutions with collecting necessary data.

In a bid to ensure a more efficient response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Pendarovski declared four states of emergency – two 30-day states of emergency and two lasting 14 days. The first state of emergency was declared on March 18 and the second on April 16. Both lasted 30 days. The third state of emergency was declared May 15 and lasted 14 days. The fourth state of emergency of 14 days was declared on May 30 and ended on Saturday, June 13.