No demand or strategy for damson plums, Delchevo growers lament

Delchevo, 25 August 2020 (MIA) — Pijanec Valley plum growers this year may be facing the same fate as in 2018, according to Delchevo farmer Slavcho Despodov. With no wholesale customers showing up to buy their damson plums, growers suspect customers are waiting for the fruit to become overripe and then get it at a ridiculously low price.

“I have 400 plum trees, producing eight to 10 [metric] tons of plums, but absolutely no customers have shown up,” Despodov told MIA’s Delchevo correspondent.

“Some have called, haggling over the price, said they’d come, then they didn’t. And we simply have to pick our plums in three to four days although nobody’s coming to get them.

“They’re probably waiting, like they did in 2018, for the plums to fall to the ground and for us to pack them up in bags so they can take them away for free.”

Despodov recalled damson plums reaching their best price in 2015, when they sold for 25 denars per kilo.

But being of such high quality this year, damsons should not sell for less than 10 denars per kilo, he said.

“We need to make at least a little money so we can cover production costs. As you can see for yourself, nature has given us everything […] but there’s no buying policy, no agricultural strategy.

“It’s plum season now, then apples, peppers, and other products, but every year we run into the same problems, unfortunately.”

One problem he observed is that there are no regional agricultural businesses licensed to buy farmers products.

Another reason for poor plum sales year after year, Despodov said, is the lack of a local processing plant for this kind of fruit. mr/