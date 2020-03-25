No coronavirus cases in Idrizovo prison, warden Mojsoski tells MIA

Skopje, 25 March 2020 (MIA) – Three doctors and four nurses are taking care of over 1,150 inmates in the Idrizovo prison, the largest correctional facility in North Macedonia. All necessary measures have been taken to protect the prisoners and the staff in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Idrizovo warden Bobi Mojsoski tells MIA.

Under the March 10 government recommendations, the Directorate for Execution of Sanctions imposed a ban on contacts of prisoners with the outside world all the while taking measures making sure hygiene is maintained at a high level, the facility is disinfected and protective measures are applied, say Mojsoski, noting that prison authorities had taken the necessary measures a few days before.

New inmates have to undergo detailed check-ups before they are placed in 14-day isolation. “Only after this, they are introduced into the prison system. We have to be very careful and fully prepared to deal with the situation,” he says, adding that people that have been extradited could be jailed there.

We, Mojsoski says, haven’t had such cases this week, but last week a prisoner from Serbia arrived and he is in isolation.

The Idrizovo warden stresses that the prison staff has been provided with face masks and all cell are being disinfected regularly.

“Yesterday, it was reported that there are prisoners who have been infected with the coronavirus. I can confirm that there are no coronavirus cases in the Idrizovo prison. All measures necessary have been taken on time, namely visits have been banned, including weekends. Only packages, containing food and hygiene products, can be delivered to the prisoners,” Mojsoski tells MIA.

Earlier, the Directorate for Execution of Sanctions issued a rebuttal, denying that there are inmates serving time in prisons across the country who have been infected with the new coronavirus. The news was reported by two web-portals yesterday.

The Directorate, it has said, will inform the media about any confirmed case of the coronavirus in the correctional facilities and will comply with the measures.

Mojsoski says cells aren’t overcrowded, the number of prisoners in a cell is according to the law.

“The people are proportionally accommodated in all cell blocks,” he says, adding that non-contact thermometers have been provided. “We also check the temperature of every inmate and the staff when coming to work.”

