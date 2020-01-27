0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

No citizens infected by coronavirus, Foreign Ministry says

The Embassy of the Republic of North Macedonia in Beijing has informed that no Macedonian nationals have been infected by the coronavirus, the Foreign Ministry said Monday. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 27 January 2020 16:22
