No candidate to receive 2019 national journalism and nonfiction award

Skopje, 19 November 2019 (MIA) – None of the candidates who applied for the 2019 Mito Hadzhivasilev-Jasmin National Award will receive the honor this year, according to the judging panel for the annual prize that champions exceptional journalism and nonfiction.

No candidate received the needed majority of votes, the Ministry of Culture wrote in a press release.

Katerina Blazhevska presided the panel of judges, the release reads.

Last year, Emin Azemi won the award for journalism, and Marina Kostova won the prize for nonfiction.

Mito Hadzhivasilev-Jasmin (1922-1968) was a prolific Macedonian journalist, nonfiction writer, and political activist.

He was one of the first editors-in-chief of Nova Makedonija, the oldest daily newspaper in the country.

Hadzhivasilev-Jasmin was also the first president of the Association of Journalists of Macedonia, founded in 1946.

The annual journalism and nonfiction award in his name was established a year after his death in 1969. mr/