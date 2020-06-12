No agreement on date for elections, communication to resume

Skopje, 12 June 2020 (MIA) – The meeting of SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE leaders, Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski respectively, in the Office of President Stevo Pendarovski over a date for the early parliamentary elections has ended without an agreement but communication between the leaders will resume.

“We did not reach an agreement, but there is a possibility for communication in the course of tomorrow. We will not comment further on this matter,” said Zaev.

Mickoski also briefly said there is no agreement yet.

The President’s Office said in a press release that the meeting focused on different aspects of the electoral process, with both sides offering arguments supporting their positions.

There was no agreement on a date for the early parliamentary elections. Both leaders agreed that mutual communication will continue, reads the press release.

Today’s meeting followed Pendarovski’s call for a solution regarding the elections, saying they should take place with the participation of all political stakeholders.