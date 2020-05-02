No active COVID-19 cases in 6 cities in North Macedonia

Skopje, 2 May 2020 (MIA) – There are no more active COVID-19 cases in six cities in North Macedonia, including Debar, Radovish, Gevgelija, Strumica, Probishtip and Demir Hisar, according to the latest report of the Institute for Public Health.

The Health Ministry said Saturday that since the outbreak of the epidemic, 51 cases were registered in Debar, four people died and 47 recovered. Four cases each were registered in Radovish and Gevgelija, two in Strumica, two in Probishtip and one coronavirus case in Demir Hisar.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in these towns. All patients that had tested positive have recovered in the meantime, said the Health Ministry.