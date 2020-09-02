Ninety-five protesters accused of legal violations at latest Belarus rallies

Moscow, 2 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) —Belarusian police said on Wednesday that 95 protesters have been accused of legal violations for attending unauthorized rallies in Minsk the previous day, amid a weeks-long crackdown on a protest movement against President Alexander Lukashenko.

The protesters, including 30 students, were cited for misdemeanor violations of a law against attending unauthorized mass events, said the Belarusian Interior Ministry in a statement.

Thirty-nine of them were detained to appear before a court, the ministry said. Human rights group Viasna said that more than 80 people had been detained.

Opposition activists had called for workers nationwide to strike and for university students to skip their classes on Tuesday, Sept. 1, the first day of autumn and the beginning of the school year.

Sporadic groups of protesters gathered in the city on Wednesday as well, independent media reported.

Protests, including a nationwide movement of striking factory workers, have been held every day since a disputed election last month that authorities say gave the long-time incumbent, Lukashenko, more than 80 percent of the vote.

Protesters and some European Union officials have alleged that the August 9 election was rigged. Lukashenko has led the former Soviet republic in Eastern Europe for more than a quarter century, tolerating little dissent.

The European Union has denounced the election as “neither free nor fair” and condemned the police crackdown on protesters. About 7,000 people have been detained throughout the course of the protests.

A United Nations human rights group said this week that it had received 450 reports of torture and abuse of detainees in Belarus since the election.

Russia, Belarus’ closest ally, has pledged a reserve of what President Vladimir Putin described as law enforcement officers prepared to enter Belarus to quash the protests. That pledge has outraged some EU officials.