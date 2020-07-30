0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCivil SocietyPolitics

Nine recorded deaths of refugees and migrants in North Macedonia in 2019, seven in 2020

In 2019, there have been nine recorded deaths of refugees and migrants, while in 2020, up to now, seven more lives have been lost, according to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 30 July 2020 19:01
“When we arrived [at Bani Walid] armed men forced us into an underground cell, with 500 other prisoners and beat us all day and all night. We were told to call our families and they demanded 10,000 Dinars (US$7,000) for each of us.” Yasir, a Sudanese asylum-seeker forced to flee persecution in his country, is recovering at UNHCR's Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) camp outside Niamey. After fleeing Darfur, Yasir was illegally detained by a militia in Tripoli and kept in centres where he was routinely beaten and humiliated. ; Sudanese asylum-seeker, Yasir, arrived in Niger on an ETM evacuation flight out of Libya in April 2019. Yasir comes from an ethnic group associated with rebellion and freedom fighting in Darfur. Despite having no association with the group, he was targeted and tortured. He fled aged 11 to his father in Uganda, who had already left. But his mother could not come and when he was 15 he went back to see her. In Darfur, he was immediately arrested and tortured before being dumped on the streets. Trying to escape again, he ended up being smuggled by a network of traffickers to Kufra warehouse in Libya and coerced into paying a fee to be released. But instead of being freed, he was sold to another smuggler and taken to the infamous Bani Walid warehouse. When he tried to escape with a group of other Sudanese refugees, the smugglers shot through the door, killing seven refugees and injuring many more, including Yasir, who was shot in the foot. For punishment, they were tortured for four days, electrocuted in a swimming pool and had plastic burned onto their skin. All of this was filmed and sent to their families. After Bani Walid, Yasir was taken to Sabratha detention centre, then Gaser Ben Gashir, until after more than a year, UNHCR evacuated him in April 2019.

Skopje, 30 July 2020 (MIA) – In 2019, there have been nine recorded deaths of refugees and migrants, while in 2020, up to now, seven more lives have been lost, according to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

A new report released on Wednesday by UNHCR and the Mixed Migration Centre (MMC) at the Danish Refugee Council shows that thousands of refugees and migrants are dying, while many are suffering extreme human rights abuses on irregular
journeys between West and East Africa and Africa’s Mediterranean Coast, the UNHCR Office in Skopje said in a press release.

“The UNHCR Representation in Skopje is also concerned with the high number of deaths of people on the move on the territory of North Macedonia: in 2019, 9 individuals lost their lives, while this year, up to now, 7 more lives were lost on these harsh journeys. On 30 July, the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, UNHCR calls for increased protection for the people on the move in search of safety,” the press release reads.

According to UNHCR, collecting accurate data on deaths in the context of irregular mixed population flows controlled by human smugglers and traffickers is extremely difficult as many take place in the shadows and away from the view of authorities and their formal systems for managing data and statistics.

“However, the report’s findings, primarily based on MMC’s 4Mi data collection programme, and data from additional sources, suggest that a minimum of 1,750 people died on these journeys in 2018 and 2019. This represents a rate of least 72 deaths per month, making it one of the most deadly routes for refugees and migrants in the world. These deaths are in addition to the thousands who have died or gone missing in recent years attempting desperate journeys across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe after reaching north African shores,” the press release reads.

 

Back to top button
Close
Close