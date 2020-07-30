Nine recorded deaths of refugees and migrants in North Macedonia in 2019, seven in 2020

Skopje, 30 July 2020 (MIA) – In 2019, there have been nine recorded deaths of refugees and migrants, while in 2020, up to now, seven more lives have been lost, according to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

A new report released on Wednesday by UNHCR and the Mixed Migration Centre (MMC) at the Danish Refugee Council shows that thousands of refugees and migrants are dying, while many are suffering extreme human rights abuses on irregular

journeys between West and East Africa and Africa’s Mediterranean Coast, the UNHCR Office in Skopje said in a press release.

“The UNHCR Representation in Skopje is also concerned with the high number of deaths of people on the move on the territory of North Macedonia: in 2019, 9 individuals lost their lives, while this year, up to now, 7 more lives were lost on these harsh journeys. On 30 July, the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, UNHCR calls for increased protection for the people on the move in search of safety,” the press release reads.

According to UNHCR, collecting accurate data on deaths in the context of irregular mixed population flows controlled by human smugglers and traffickers is extremely difficult as many take place in the shadows and away from the view of authorities and their formal systems for managing data and statistics.

“However, the report’s findings, primarily based on MMC’s 4Mi data collection programme, and data from additional sources, suggest that a minimum of 1,750 people died on these journeys in 2018 and 2019. This represents a rate of least 72 deaths per month, making it one of the most deadly routes for refugees and migrants in the world. These deaths are in addition to the thousands who have died or gone missing in recent years attempting desperate journeys across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe after reaching north African shores,” the press release reads.