Nine people killed by landslide in abandoned mine in Indonesia

Jakarta, 19 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Nine people have been killed by a landslide at an illegal mine in Indonesia’s South Sumatra province, local media reported Sunday.

News portal Kompas.com reported that eight men and one woman were working illegally to extract gold from the abandoned mine in South Solok district when the landslide occurred on Saturday.

Police spokesman Imam Yulisdianto was quoted as saying that local authorities had retrieved the victims early Sunday.

He said the mine had been ordered closed and locals had been warned two months not to work there.

According to environmentalist group Walhi, there are at least 12 illegal mines in the area.