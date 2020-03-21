Nine new cases of COVID-19 in North Macedonia

Skopje, 21 March 2020 (MIA) — Nine new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, bringing up the tally to 85 by Saturday noon, according to the Ministry of Health.

The newly infected people live in Skopje, Debar, Shtip, Kavadarci, Gostivar, and Ohrid.

The conditions of the patients already hospitalized at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and Febrile Conditions have remained unchanged since Friday.

The woman who is the only patient on a ventilator, the ministry noted, is in critical condition.

Three others have developed severe pneumonia but are stable at the moment.

The remaining patients have milder symptoms.

All of the home care patients are in constant contact with the clinic’s physicians. mr/