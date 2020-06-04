Nine banks sign agreements to issue stimulus payment cards

Skopje, 4 June 2020 (MIA) – The payment cards, as part of government’s third set of economic measures, aimed to boost economy and stimulate the consumption of domestic goods and services, will be issued by nine banks.

Nine banks participating in the project including NLB Tutunska Banka, Stopanska Banka AD Skopje, Komercijalna Banka, Halkbank, Sparkasse Bank, Ohridska Banka, UNIbank, Central Cooperative Bank and Silk Road Bank have signed agreements to issue payment cards.

The home payment cards will be issued to persons by the bank through which they receive a salary or through which the last transaction was made if the person has multiple cards.

The Ministry of Finance told MIA that if the person does not have a transaction account in one of the nine banks with which agreements have been signed, an account will be opened and a card will be issued through it will be distributed in one of the banks. The government will distribute cards on the basis of a fair principle.

People do not need to apply for home payment card. The bank will contact them and the home payment card will be delivered to their home address or they will be called to pick it up from the bank.

Citizens will soon be able to check if they are on the list of users, which will soon be posted on the website http://kupuvamdomasno.gov.mk.

The Public Revenue Office, the Ministry of Education and Science and the Health Insurance Fund set up the list of citizens who meet the requirements to receive payment card.

Low-income employees, including recipients of social assistance and the unemployed registered as active job seekers in Employment Service Agency will receive a payment card amounting to MKD 9,000.

Low-income employees whose net earnings do not exceed MKD 60,000 for the period from January to April 2020 will receive a payment card amounting to MKD 3,000.

A payment card of MKD 3,000 will be distributed to young people, students and healthcare workers in the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, the Institute of Public Health, the Centers for Public Health and members of emergency teams will receive a payment card amounting to 40% of the basic net salary.