Nikolovski: We need to show this generation resolve and commitment for change over next four years

Skopje, 18 September 2020 (MIA) – The country cannot wait any longer. We need to show this generation resolve and commitment over our readiness to change things at home in the next four years, starting from the way of thinking and the mentality, so that citizens realize their rights without having headaches in the process, Ljupcho Nikolovski, Deputy PM for the fight against corruption and crime, sustainable development and human resources, told a press briefing on Friday.

Nikolovski said there is a lot of work in the field of fighting crime and corruption, which drags the country downwards, pushes young people outside the country and is the reason for mistrust in the system.

“State Audit Office reports will be some of the roadmaps on changes regarding staff and management, but primarily in observing recommendations and removing remarks,” said Nikolovski.

His work would also include analysis of state institutions that might be cancelled or merged with those having the same jurisdiction, towards their openness and transparency.

Nikolovski said he has already met with a portion of the stakeholders in the anti-corruption system, experts in the field and international partners, adding efforts would be invested in establishing intensive inter-agency cooperation.

According to him, holding a state office is a privilege but also a duty.

“No one should be above the law, order must be maintained and observed, while those who commit a crime must be held accountable,” underlined Nikolovski.