Nikolay Krastev: Language shouldn’t be an issue between Bulgaria and North Macedonia

Sofia, 12 June 2020 (MIA) – Language should not be an issue between Bulgaria and North Macedonia. We need to look at it as an issue of the past, Bulgarian journalist Nikolay Krastev said in an op-ed for Kvadrat 5 news portal.

Krastev, who is considered a good connoisseur of the Balkans, notes that at the moment, Serbia and Greece have much better relations with the country than Bulgaria which “is again in the trenches and at war with Macedonia and for Macedonia.”

“However, it is an independent country and the Macedonian language is a fact. We need to accept the reality. Now we need to fill in the treaty we signed three years ago not only with history, but business, innovation, strategies,” Krastev points out.

According to him, Macedonians have no one closer than the Bulgarians.

“It’s a young country and the processes are still evolving. It’s good that it became a NATO member in the months of the pandemic,” Krastev adds.

Regarding the elections in North Macedonia, he believes that SDSM would keep its positions and even strengthen them.

“Their health minister has handled the coronavirus outbreak quite well, despite the increase in cases in recent days. In general, much more serious damage has been avoided. I think that Zoran Zaev is a very good option for a prime minister of our western neighbor,” Krastev said.