Nikola Petrov’s news conference

Поврзани вести
Curfew in Prilep
31 March 2020 16:58
Coronavirus testing centers
26 March 2020 14:47
Chamber of Accountants officials hold news conference
26 March 2020 14:41
Chamber of commerce members speak at news conference
25 March 2020 14:57
KSOM holds press conference
24 March 2020 14:30
Curfew in Skopje
24 March 2020 14:27
Провери го и оваClose
-
Gov’t to establish COVID-19 solidarity fund31 March 2020 16:40
-
Gov’t presents second set of measures to cushion blow from coronavirus31 March 2020 16:32
-
Development Bank to provide additional EUR 58 million in support for economy31 March 2020 16:01