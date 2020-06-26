Nikola Jankulovski re-elected Skopje University Rector

Skopje, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – Nikola Jankulovski, incumbent professor at the Faculty of Medicine, has been re-elected as Rector of the Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje, according to a decision published Friday evening by the University Election Commission.

Jankulovski was elected after a vote, which took place from 12 pm to 2 pm at 22 out of 23 faculties at the Skopje University and five institutes. No representatives of the Faculty of Dramatic Arts voted after rejecting to be part of the election, pinpointing legal violations of the rector election procedure.

Recently in a statement, the anti-corruption commission has said that the University shouldn’t organize rector elections after parliamentary polls had been scheduled.

Seven candidates vied for rector of the largest state university in the country.

The State University Rector is elected for a three-year term.