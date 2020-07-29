NGO: Killings of environmentalists increase, with 2019 the worst year

Killings of land and environmental activists are on the rise, according to non-governmental organization (NGO) Global Witness, which recorded 212 such murders in 2019, the most lethal year so far.

An average of four activists have been killed every week since December 2015, the month the Paris climate agreement was adopted, the NGO said in a report published on Wednesday.

“Countless more are silenced by violent attacks, arrests, death threats, sexual violence or lawsuits,” it added.

More than half of all reported killings last year occurred in just two countries: Colombia and the Philippines.

Colombia saw 64 killings of environmentalists, up 150 per cent from 2018 and constituting 30 per cent of documented killings worldwide.

The report pointed to the failure of the 2016 peace deal with FARC guerrillas to pacify the country, with other armed groups entering areas FARC withdrew from and targeting activists.

The Philippines saw a rise to 43 killings, from 30 last year.

Brazil came third with 24 killings.

The most affected region is Latin America, where more than two-thirds of the murders occurred.

“Agribusiness and oil, gas and mining have been consistently the biggest drivers of attacks against land and environmental defenders – and they are also the industries pushing us further into runaway climate change through deforestation and increasing carbon emissions,” Global Witness campaigner Rachel Cox said.

The NGO linked state forces to 37 of the killings, while hitmen, criminal gangs and private security guards are also suspected of involvement.

Mining was the deadliest sector, with 50 murders recorded in 2019, over half of them in mining-affected communities in Latin America.

Asia is the worst region for agribusiness-related attacks, where 85 per cent of them occurred.

Logging was the sector with the highest increase in killings, going up globally by 85 per cent.

Europe was the least-affected continent, with two people murdered in Romania.

Governments, from the US and the Philippines to Colombia and Brazil, have used the coronavirus pandemic to “strengthen draconian measures to control citizens and roll back hard-fought environmental regulations,” Global Witness said.

The countries with the most killings were Colombia, the Philippines, Brazil, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Venezuela, India, Nicaragua, Indonesia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burkina Faso and Romania.