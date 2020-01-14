Newly proposed Law on Financial Police to strengthen organized crime-fighting capacities

Skopje, 14 January 2020 (MIA) – The government adopted amendments to the Law on Financial Police at a session Tuesday and sent the newly proposed law to Parliament for a vote, according to an official press release.

Amendments to the Law on Financial Police further classify job positions in the Financial Police Office; establish criteria for the selection of candidates for full-time positions and their employment, as well as other rights and obligations of accredited financial investigators.

“The newly proposed provisions amending the Law on Financial Police strengthen the capacities of the Financial Police Office in the fight against organized crime and corruption, in line with the government’s 3-6-9 Plan, which foresees the strengthening of the financial police and establishing an interagency framework to conduct investigations and confiscate property on post-systematic and functional grounds.” mr/