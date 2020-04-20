New Zealand to remain in Covid-19 lockdown for another week

New Zealand will remain under strict lockdown to combat Covid-19 for another week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

Ardern said in a press conference that New Zealand had stopped the “uncontrolled explosion” of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and could begin to relax restrictions from April 27 at 11.59 pm (1159 GMT).

“We believed that decisive action, going hard and going early, gave us the very best chance of stamping out the virus. And it has,” Ardern said.

The country has been in lockdown since March 26, with only essential, meaning vital to life and well-being, work and travel allowed.

There were hopes the lockdown could be eased from Thursday, however Ardern said the country’s response was just a start.

“I also feel a huge responsibility to ensure that we do not lose any of the gains we have made either.”

Ardern said that, in the next stage, the country would move from what is “essential” to what is “safe.”

This would mean reopening retail stores, for online or phone orders only, and reopening schools for children under the age of 14, but only if they must be there for childcare purposes and with strict physical distancing and hygiene rules in place.

Ardern said a decision will be made on May 11 as to whether further loosening of the restrictions is possible.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported a total 1,440 cases of Covid-19 in the country, with 974 people recovered.

The number of deaths stands at 12.