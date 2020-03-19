New Zealand’s parliament votes to legalize abortion

New Zealand‘s parliament on Wednesday voted to decriminalize abortion and allow women to make the decision with their doctor within the first 20 weeks of gestation.

“For over forty years abortion has been the only medical procedure considered a crime in New Zealand,” Justice Minister Andrew Little said in statement. “But from now abortions will be rightly treated as a health issue.”

Parliament passed the bill, in a third reading, by 68 to 51 votes. It will be sent to the governor general to be signed into law, but that’s just a formality.

Abortion is currently a crime in New Zealand and can only be legally performed to save the life of the mother, or to preserve her physical or mental health. A procedure must be approved by two doctors or consultants.

The strict law from 1977 does not mean that abortions are not available in New Zealand.

More than 98 per cent of abortions are performed on the grounds that continuing with the pregnancy would cause serious danger to the woman’s mental health.

The 2018 abortion rate of 13.5 such procedures per 1,000 women aged 15–44 was almost double that of Germany, at 7.1, and the same as the United States, according to Statistics New Zealand, a government agency.

“The previous law required women seeking an abortion to go through many hoops,” Little explained. “That resulted in delays to access a procedure, and that was less safe.”

“Today change has finally come,” Little continued, “and safe abortion is legal in New Zealand.”