New Zealand prime minister joins Australian national cabinet meeting

New Zealand and Australia’s strong bond has been strengthened, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said after joining Australia’s national cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Ardern said the meeting discussed each country’s experience of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and explored ways both countries could work together.

“This meeting has only been possible because of world-leading results on both sides of the Tasman (sea) to get the virus under control. We should both be proud of our efforts and it is a demonstration of the Anzac bond between us.”

She confirmed the idea of a “trans-Tasman travel bubble” allowing Australians and New Zealanders to travel freely between the two countries was discussed during the meeting.

“We both stand to benefit from getting travel up and running again. Families and friendships span the Tasman (sea).”

On Tuesday, New Zealand recorded no new cases of Covid-19 over a 24-hour period for the second day in a row, health authorities said.

The country has recorded a total of 1,486 cases of Covid-19, with 20 deaths.