New Zealand Covid-19-free status ends, two new cases

For the first time in more than three weeks, New Zealand has reported new cases of Covid-19.

Last week, the New Zealand government in Wellington had declared the country free of the disease, but the Ministry of Health announced two new cases on Tuesday.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference that the patients in question were two women from the same family. They had arrived in New Zealand from Britain via Brisbane on June 7.

The pair went into a mandatory managed two-week isolation, but were granted a compassionate exemption to leave after just six days, following the death of a family member.

Bloomfield said the pair then drove 640 kilometres from Auckland to Wellington in a private vehicle and did not come into contact with anyone else, except for one close family member.

“A new case is something we hoped we wouldn’t get but is also something we have expected and planned for,” Bloomfield explained.

The case highlighted the importance of strict border controls, he added. “We should not become complacent, we need to remain vigilant. There is a pandemic raging outside of our shores.”

The country removed most of its Covid-19 restrictions on June 8, with only strict controls on its border remaining.

All people entering the country are placed in mandatory two-week isolation at the end of which they must test negative for Covid-19 before being able to go into the community.

New Zealand has reported a total of 1,506 confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19, with 22 deaths.