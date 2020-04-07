New York records highest daily coronavirus death toll increase

New York on Tuesday recorded the biggest single-day increase in its death toll since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the state’s governor says.

Andrew Cuomo says 731 more people died in the state, bringing the death toll from the virus to 5,489. The tally followed two days in which the figures appeared to have levelled off.

“That is the largest single-day increase,” Cuomo tells a daily press conference, while noting that the state is still projecting that the outbreak is plateauing.

New York has 138,836 confirmed coronavirus cases, making it by far the hardest-hit state in the United States.