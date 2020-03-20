New York governor orders all non-essential workers to stay home

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered non-essential businesses to keep all of their workers at home, expanding it from 75 per cent of the workforce a day earlier, amid a staggering surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Only essential businesses will be functioning, including pharmacies and grocery stores.

“This is the most drastic action we can take,” Cuomo said at a press briefing, describing it as “New York state on pause” and saying “these provisions will be enforced.”

After a week of sharp increases in coronavirus cases, New York now has more than 7,100 confirmed cases, making it the hardest-hit state in the United States by far.

In unveiling the latest figure, Cuomo noted “when you ramp up the number of tests, you’re going to get more positive cases.”