New York first state to cancel Democratic primary due to virus

New York officials on Monday called off the state’s Democratic presidential primary that was scheduled for June 23 due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

New York is the first state to cancel the vote, as more than a dozen others have postponed their primaries and many are taking steps towards postal voting.

The New York State Board of Elections voted to remove Senator Bernie Sanders from the ballot, after he dropped out of the party’s primary race earlier this month.

The move left former vice president Joe Biden – the presumptive nominee to take on US President Donald Trump in November’s election – as the only name on New York‘s Democratic primary ballot, rendering the primary redundant.

The move is likely to anger some Sanders supporters who wish to see the left-wing stalwart on the ballot so that he can win more delegates to influence the Democratic platform during the party’s convention in the summer.

“What the Sanders campaign wanted is essentially a beauty contest that, given the situation with the public health emergency, seems to be unnecessary and, indeed, frivolous,” Douglas Kellner, the state election board’s Democratic co-chairman, told the New York Times newspaper.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily news conference that he was “not going to second-guess the board of elections.”

New York, the hardest-hit state in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic, had already postponed its primary from April 28 in response to the outbreak.

The state will still go ahead with congressional and state-level primaries on June 23.