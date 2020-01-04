New year, new portrait: Queen Elizabeth poses with heirs to throne

London, 4 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Queen Elizabeth II has issued a new year photograph of her with the three closest heirs to her throne: eldest son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George.

“To mark the start of a new decade, a portrait has been released of Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George,” Buckingham Palace tweeted with the photograph.

The portrait was taken by Scottish photographer Ranald Mackechnie in the Throne Room at the palace, it said.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, 93, has reigned since 1952.

Charles, 71, is the heir to the throne while William, 37, and George, 6, are second and third in line.

Mackechnie previously photographed the queen and her three heirs together in 2016 to mark her 90th birthday.