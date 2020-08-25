New protocol on termination of isolation period of COVID-19 patients launches Tuesday

Skopje, 25 August 2020 (MIA) – The new protocol on termination of the isolation period of COVID-19 patients launched on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

It applies to those treated for the infection at home, but not those admitted for hospital treatment, and states that the isolation period starts on the day the patient tests positive for COVID-19.

Previously, patients had to test negative on two consecutive tests in order for their isolation to end.

Now, an asymptomatic patients will be placed in isolation only for 10 days, while those who show symptoms during treatment will be considered as recovered 20 days after they have tested positive for coronavirus and have had no symptoms for at least three consecutive days, the press release added.

With implementation of the new protocol, the recovery process will rely largely on daily reports submitted by personal physicians on patients’ symptoms or lack thereof and the register of COVID-19 patients.

Epidemiologists working at public health centers, the Health Ministry stressed, will have access to check the coronavirus status of patients.

The Commission for Infectious Diseases adopted at a session last week the new protocol on termination of COVID-19 patients’ isolation period which eliminates repeat tests.

The new protocol is based on extensive research conducted by MANU and recommendations issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

MANU’s research showed that coronavirus patients can’t spread the infection after 10-20 days in isolation, depending on whether they show symptoms or not, regardless of the fact that their PCR test results come back positive, the press release read.