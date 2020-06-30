New PPO law offers prosecutors opportunity to fight crime, says Fetai

Skopje, 30 June 2020 (MIA) – Neither the fight for justice, not life stop as the new Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office comes into effect, prosecutor Fatime Fetai said after Tuesday’s hearing in the “Monster” case trial.

“This is simply a different legal framework that offers prosecutors a new opportunity to fight crime together. It’s up to all prosecutors how they’ll use it,” Fetai noted.

The Special Public Prosecution (SPO) officially ceases to exist as of Tuesday, as the PPO law enters into force.