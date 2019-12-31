0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsSociety

New Police Intervention Unit promoted

A new Police Intervention Unit, comprised of the current Public Order and Peace Unit, the Alpha First Response and Intervention Unit and the Assistance, Escort and Transport Unit, was promoted Tuesday.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 31 December 2019 13:27
