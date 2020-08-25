New MP Bedri Fazliu replaces Florin Besimi

Skopje, 25 August 2020 (MIA) – The State Election Commission (SEC) issued Tuesday a certificate for MP to Bedri Fazliu from DUI, who replaces Florin Besimi in the Parliament.

The MP certificate issued by the SEC should be verified by the Parliament.

Fazliu is on DUI’s list for MPs candidates in the sixth election district.

Earlier on Tuesday, Parliament of North Macedonia at its session confirmed the resignation of newly elected MP Florin Besimi, the brother of Fatmir Besimi, who has been nominated by DUI for Minister of Finance. Besimi decided to relinquish his MP mandate in order to avoid a possible conflict of interest with his vote in Parliament.