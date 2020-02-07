0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

New methodology – fast track for those who want to invest: EU Ambassador

EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar said Friday the new enlargement methodology that the European Commission released earlier in the week is a fast track for those who truly want to invest.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 7 February 2020 14:20

