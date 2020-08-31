New Justice Minister promises model to cleanse judiciary in first 100 days in office

Skopje, 31 August 2020 (MIA) – Taking office on Monday, Minister of Justice Bojan Marichikj vowed he would undertake major reforms in the first 100 days in office to cleanse the judiciary and the prosecution office.

Congratulating Marichikj on his new post, now former Justice Minister Renata Deskoska said she hoped the country would be closer to EU membership after the new minister completed his term.

“It’s a great honor and a huge responsibility to be part of this government in a key post – minister of justice. There’s thirst for justice, effective prosecutors and judiciary and for conclusion of many cases,” Minister Marichikj said in his first address after taking office.

He thanked Deskoska for her achievements while serving as minister of justice.

Successful start and implementation of the EU membership talks involving Chapter 23 – judiciary and fundamental rights – and Chapter 24 – justice, freedom and security – is one of the main promises of the newly-appointed minister.

“I’m certain that it’s time for decisive steps, to depoliticize and cleanse the judiciary, it’s time for uncompromising fight against crime and corruption,” Marichikj noted.

He pledged that as Justice of Minister he would strengthen public trust in the system. “I believe that with hard work and in loyal service of the citizens, we will make it happen,” Marichikj said.

Before taking office, Marichikj, who holds two master’s degrees, served as national coordinator for EU integration in the government.