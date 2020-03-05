New jump in S Korea coronavirus cases as Australia imposes travel ban

Canberra/Seoul, 5 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Australia announced a ban on travellers from South Korea on Thursday, as Seoul reported a new jump in coronavirus infections.

South Korea counted 438 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths over the past day, bringing the total cases to 5,766 and the death toll up to 35.

Most cases – including 407 of the latest ones – were concentrated in the south-eastern city of Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The majority of the infections are linked to followers of a Christian sect in Daegu, which has a population of around 2.5 million, and to a hospital in Cheongdo.

Meanwhile, Australia announced a ban on travellers from South Korea, after similar restrictions on visitors coming from China and Iran.

The country said it would also introduce “enhanced screening” for travellers from Italy.

“We’ve got ahead of it early, and we intend to stay ahead of this,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

The ban restricts foreign visitors coming from South Korea, China and Iran from entering Australia for 14 days after leaving those three countries. Returning Australian citizens and permanent residents will be asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

Travellers from Italy will be asked mandatory questions at check-in and may not be allowed to board planes destined for Australia. Upon arrival, visitors will be separated for further questions and health screenings.

Australia reported its second coronavirus death on Thursday. The first was a man who died on Sunday. He had been evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that had been quarantined off the Japanese coast.

The second was a 95-year-old woman who became ill following contact with a coronavirus infected care worker at a Sydney old age home.

Two other residents from that facility also tested positive to the new coronavirus, according to New South Wales state health authorities, while all the rest of the senior citizens in the home were in isolation.

Australia now has a total of 50 confirmed cases across the country.

In New Zealand, a third case of the Covid-19 disease caused by the virus was confirmed on Thursday by the health ministry. Two of those infected had travelled to Iran, while the other had been to northern Italy.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand’s hospitals can cope.

“Our public health system is designed for [an outbreak] like this,” she stressed.

On the same day, Singapore’s Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wang said in parliament that the planned fifth terminal at Changi, one of the world’s busiest airports, could be delayed if the coronavirus outbreak “drags on”.

The city-state has identified 112 cases, which includes 79 recoveries. The minister added that other transport infrastructure projects could be delayed.

China reported 139 new coronavirus infections and 31 deaths over the past day.

The total number of coronavirus infections in mainland China has reached 80,409, including 3,012 deaths, according to the National Health Commission.

Tens of thousands of people around the world have contracted the new strain of coronavirus, which began spreading in the industrial hub of Wuhan, China, in December.