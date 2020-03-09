New jump in Italian coronavirus cases to 9,172, including 463 dead

Italy‘s coronavirus cases have jumped to 9,172 on Monday from 7,375 the previous day, the country’s Civil Protection Agency says in its daily bulletin.

The latest figures also show an increase in fatalities from 366 to 463 and in the number of patients under intensive care from 650 to 733.

The outbreak remains concentrated in northern Italy, with 5,469 cases in Lombardy, 1,386 in Emilia-Romagna and 744 in Veneto. In Lazio, the region comprising Rome, there are 102 cases, up from 87 on Sunday.