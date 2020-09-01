New Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski takes office from Agim Nuhiu

Поврзани вести
High school students stage protest in Skopje
31 August 2020 21:33
PM Zaev meets with businessmen
31 August 2020 21:30
President Pendarovski meets new government ministers
31 August 2020 21:28
Culture Minister Irena Stefoska takes office
31 August 2020 21:26
PM Zoran Zaev takes office
31 August 2020 21:24
Deputy PM Grubi takes office
31 August 2020 21:23
Провери го и оваClose
-
Diplomat designated as new premier of crisis-hit Lebanon31 August 2020 21:54
-
Bojan Marichikj takes top post at Justice Ministry31 August 2020 21:20
-
Annual poetry reading closes Struga Poetry Evenings 202031 August 2020 21:11