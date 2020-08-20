New government to focus on economy, judicial reform, capital projects, environment and health system

Skopje, 20 April 2020 (MIA) – The highest bodies of SDSM and DUI backed late on Wednesday the government coalition agreement reached by parties’ leaders Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti and unveiled list of candidates for ministers in the new government.

In the new government, there will be 19 ministers instead of 26, or seven less than before.

SDSM unveiled its list of candidates for ministers whereat Oliver Spasovski will Minister of Interior, Radmila Shekerinska will be Defense Minister, and Bojan Marichikj will be Minister of Justice.

Blagoj Bochvarski will head up the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Jagoda Shahpaska will head up the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, and Irena Stefovska will be the new Minister of Culture.

Venko Filipche remains Health Minister, Mila Carovska will head up the Ministry of Education and Science, while current Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov will take over as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs. In addition, Fatmir Bitikji will be Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, whereas Ljupcho Nikolovski will be Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Fight Against Corruption.

In addition, following a meeting of the ‘We Can’ coalition partners earlier on Wednesday, Besa leader Bilal Kasami confirmed his party will take over the agriculture department, but the minister to head up the department is yet to be announced.

Earlier on Wednesday, DUI revealed its candidates. Artan Grubi as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System, Fatmir Besimi as Minister of Finance, Bujar Osmani as Foreign Minister, Kreshnik Bekteshi to head up the Ministry of Economy, and Naser Nuredini to head up the Ministry of Environment, according to leader Ali Ahmeti.

An agreement is yet to be made with coalition partners on the Ministry of Information Society, Ahmeti added after a meeting of DUI’s General Council in Tetovo.

According to Zaev, SDSM’s Central Board concluded that the right and principled policies leading the country forward have won.

He underlined that the priorities of the new government include economy, judicial reform, capital infrastructure projects, environment and investment in health. The implementation of the Prespa Agreement with Greece, the Friendship Treaty with Bulgaria, as well as the Ohrid Framework Agreement continues.

“Both Ahmeti and I, and SDSM and DUI agreed that I head the government for four years, while in the last 100 days the Prime Minister will be proposed by DUI and by mutual agreement. The parliamentary majority will respect the spirit of cooperation which includes dialogue, respect for the opinion of others based on arguments and building consensual democracy instead of parallelism, ethnocentrism and outvoting. SDSM and DUI are already aligning their election platforms into a joint four-year government program,” Zaev pointed out.

Following Wednesday’s meeting of DUI’s General Council, leader Ali Ahmeti announced the names of the candidates for DUI ministers in the new Government after an agreement was reached with SDSM on distribution of departments.

“Tomorrow we’ll elect the Parliament Speaker, our friend Talat Xhaferi, and then our other friends – Artan Grubi as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System, Fatmir Besimi as Minister of Finance, Bujar Osmani as Foreign Minister, Kreshnik Bekteshi to head up the Ministry of Economy, Naser Nuredini to head up the Ministry of Environment, and an agreement is to be made with the coalition partners on the Ministry of Information Society,” Ahmeti said.

Asked about the new Government’s approach to the country’s economic development, Ahmeti said there are many things they’ll commit to.

“There are projects of whose completion we know will bring benefits to the people. These include the Kichevo-Ohrid highway, Skopje-Kachanik gas pipeline, etc. There are many projects and investments that need to continue,” he noted.

“This Government will continue the path towards European integration and Euro-Atlantic partnership, and will protect the Prespa Agreement, the Friendship Treaty, and the Ohrid Accord, but it will also carry out vetting in politics and judiciary, and focus on economic-development,” Ahmeti underlined.

SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and Secretary General Ljupcho Nikolovski met Wednesday with party leaders and officials within the ‘We Can’ coalition. According to SDSM, coalition partners fully supported the coalition agreement reached with DUI, as well as values and principles arising thereof in terms of swift transformation of the country.

Zaev presented to the participants in the meeting the main priorities of the new Government for the next 4-year term. He said that all political parties within the ‘We Can’ coalition will propose quality, responsible and accountable individuals who are ready to fully deliver on the program commitments and principles of the new Government.

“The primary focus of the new SDSM-led Government will be on increasing the economic standard and even greater care for all. We’ll firmly commit to public administration reform, cleansing of judiciary, inspecting the origin of office holders’ finances and assets, as well as non-selective and comprehensive fight against crime and corruption at all levels,” Zaev underlined.

“We’re strongly motivated to provide clean air and a healthy environment through wide mobilization of all capacities,” he added. “Certainly, one of the main priorities is progress in the process of European integration with the start of negotiations and opening the first chapters. To achieve this, we need honest, responsible and professional individuals to lead institutions.

Zaev congratulated the coalition partners on winning the July 15 elections, pointing out that the victory has affirmed the European path of the country.

“This gives us the honor and obligation to do even more work at home in the next four-year term,” Zaev noted.

The Party of European Socialists (PES) welcomes the coalition agreement reached yesterday between the Social Democrats (SDSM) and the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), which will see Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev return as prime minister of North Macedonia.

“This is a great moment for North Macedonia. Under the steady leadership of Zoran Zaev, the country can now continue on its democratic, European path. We commend the agreement that has been reached and we hope that it will be progressed quickly, so the new Zoran Zaev-led government can be approved by parliament and can get to work,” PES President Sergei Stanishev said.

SDSM and Zoran Zaev, Stanishev added, have been the driving force behind positive change in North Macedonia.

By agreeing to form a government coalition, SDSM and DUI leaders, Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti, will continue to promote crime, lies and corruption, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“Transition-era politicians will carry on degrading institutions and supporting injustice through a criminal coalition. At the next election, SDSM will blame on others lack of investments and foreign policy defeats,” read Mickoski’s post.

According to him, SDSM’s negative pre-election rhetoric regarding DUI has changed now that the two parties are partners.

The leaders of the Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa, Zijadin Sela and Afrim Gashi, expressed a similar view, according to which the next government will last for a very short time, because, it does not have the basic foundation – legitimacy.