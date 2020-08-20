New Gov’t to have seven fewer ministers

Skopje, 20 August 2020 (MIA) — The new government headed by SDSM leader Zoran Zaev will consist of 19 ministers instead of the previous 26.

SDSM will have 11 ministers, eight of whom in charge of specific portfolios, and three Deputy Prime Ministers appointed as ministers without specific portfolios.

Apart from Zaev as Prime Minister, the government will include Ljupcho Nikolovski as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of fighting against corruption, Fatmir Bytyqi as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of economic affairs, and Nikola Dimitrov as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European affairs.

Oliver Spasovski has been nominated as Minister of Interior, Radmila Shekerinska as Minister of Defense, Bojan Marichikj as Minister of Justice, and Blagoj Bochvarski as Minister of Transport and Communications.

Venko Filipche remains Minister of Health.

Mila Carovska was nominated as Minister of Education and Science, Jagoda Shahpaska as Minister of Labor and Social Policy, and Irena Stefoska as Minister of Culture.

Besa’s Arianit Hoxha will head the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Water Economy. LDP’s Goran Milevski will remain Minister of Local Self-Government.

Six DUI members will participate in the new government. Artan Grubi has been nominated as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System. Bujar Osmani will be Foreign Minister, and Fatmir Besimi will be Finance Minister.

Kreshnik Bekteshi remains Minister of Economy, and Naser Nuredini remains Minister of Environment.

DUI is expected to also nominate the next Minister of Information Society and Administration.

The government made up of SDSM, Besa and other parties from the "We Can" coalition together with DUI and DPA will have a parliamentary majority of 62 delegates.