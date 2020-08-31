New gov’t to be fully committed to economy, PM Zaev tells businessmen

Skopje, 31 August 2020 (MIA) – The government in the next four years to prioritize the economy in order to exit the coronavirus crisis and to implement reforms in institutions all the while managing the budget, fighting against corruption and gray economy, preventing mass emigration, urged businessmen of three chambers of commerce.

On Monday, officials of the Economic Chamber of Macedonia, MASIT and the Chamber of Northwestern Macedonia met with the economic team of the new government.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev assured them the government would be fully committed to the economy, to strengthening companies and the export of goods, and to stable tax policy.

After the new government took office, businessmen and government officials discussed urgent priorities to spur economic growth and coming sets of measures to help businesses amid the coronacrisis, the importance of reforms in the judiciary and support for the economy.

“We’re sending a message of being predominately focused on the economy, higher economic standards, overall economic growth and development,” Zaev said after the meeting, saying the coming, four-year period would be stable without snap polls, which was key for the national economy.

He also said that taxes remained stable.

According to the new PM, fresh set of measures to help support the economy in the coming period are in the pipeline. “The measures implemented so far have produced results,” he stressed.

“A period is coming when we will be focused on what’s happening at home. Today is the first day of work of the new government that has no inter-ethnic issues, everyone is equal and we are friends with our neighbors. This has to contribute to improving the economy,” Zaev said.

Nebi Hoxha of the Chamber of Northwestern Macedonia said talks focused on the economy and the urgent priorities on the new government for stimulating economic growth and development. On behalf of the business community, he wished the new government success in its four-year term.