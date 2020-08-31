New gov’t offers solutions and joint future, says PM Zaev

Skopje, 31 August 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who was joined by all new cabinet ministers at a meeting with President Stevo Pendarovski on Monday, pledged the newly-elected government would meet the country’s strategic goals, curb effectively the COVID-19 pandemic, spur more dynamic economic growth, establish strong institutions and rule of law, as well as modern education.

Speaking to reporters, Zaev said the new government’s program offered solutions to what was considered vital by the citizens and to a joint future.

“We have strong arguments to convince President Stevo Pendarovski that we are united by a sincere commitment and political will to strengthen our efforts in meeting our country’s strategic goals, including efficient handling of the global pandemic, new energy and determination to create a more dynamic economic growth and strong institutions, rule of law, modern education, active NATO membership, strong will for a successful opening and closing of the EU membership talks, good inter-ethnic cooperation and good neighborly relations,” Zaev stated.

One of the priorities of the new government is the economy and accelerated economic growth, the PM said, adding the public administration would undergo structural reforms in order to become more effective.

“It’s time for order, justice and discipline,” he stressed, noting reforms in the institutions started within the new government, which has seven ministers fewer than before.

It’s time, Zaev said, to cleanse the judiciary, full respect of rule of law and officials to undergo vetting.

According to him, the new government in the next four years will be committed to open 80 per cent of the chapters as part of the EU accession negotiations and the whole process to be over in six years’ time.