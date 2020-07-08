New glass plant opens in Tetovo zone

Tetovo, 8 July 2020 (MIA) – A Macedonian-Dutch glass-production plant “Glass Flex” has opened in the Tetovo technological-industrial zone.

The investment is worth EUR 9 million and the plant is set to employ 300 people.

“The plant is unique on the Balkans, using state-of-the-art technology in glass production. Eighty percent of the output will be sold at the markets of the former Yugoslav states and Western Europe,” said “Glass Flex” manager Goce Peshov.

Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said they were investing efforts to maintain construction works in free zones despite the pandemic.

“The ministry has received an application for the opening of a new capacity of a German company for production of automotive components in this zone,” said Bekteshi.

The plant will produce tempered, laminated and other types of glass.