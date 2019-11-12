New EU commissioner candidates pass first hurdle in parliament

French EU Commissioner-designate Thierry Breton passed his first hurdle in the European Parliament on Tuesday, along with Hungary’s Oliver Varhelyi and their Romanian counterpart Adina Valean.

All three were cleared of any financial conflicts of interest by the parliament’s legal affairs committee, parliament spokesman Jaume Duch announced, paving the way for them to each undergo three-hour hearings with EU lawmakers later this week.

Breton, who headed the technology giant Atos until the end of October, was nominated to head the commission‘s weighty internal market portfolio after EU lawmakers rejected France’s initial candidate Sylvie Goulard due largely to fraud allegations.

Breton’s nomination was only narrowly cleared, however, with several EU lawmakers asking questions about overlaps between his former role and the policy area he is due to oversee. These issues are likely to be raised in his hearing on Thursday.

Hungary and Romania were also required to submit new candidates after their initial nominees were blocked due to conflict-of-interest concerns.

The setbacks in filling three of the posts in the incoming commission delayed Ursula von der Leyen’s planned Nov. 1 start as president of the European Union’s executive. She now hopes to secure the parliament’s full approval in time to start on Dec. 1.

Another potential stumbling block, however, is Britain’s failure so far to nominate a commissioner. London had initially refused to do so since the country was supposed to have left the EU by Nov. 1.

Last month, however, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson committed to naming a commissioner as a condition for obtaining a new Brexit extension until Jan. 31.

Von der Leyen wrote to Johnson last week, asking him to nominate a commissioner by Monday, however, this has not happened.

On Tuesday, she wrote to the British government again, “reminding it of its legal obligations,” as well as the commitment undertaken by Johnson to put forward a name, von der Leyen’s spokeswoman Dana Spinant said.

“Time is running out,” she added, noting that von der Leyen expects an answer “before the end of this week.”